Germany reports 120 new deaths from coronavirus

BERLIN (AA): Death toll from coronavirus in Germany has climbed up to 541 on Monday, with 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the figures released by local health authorities.

The Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from the local health authorities, has reported 6,996 new cases, bringing the total infections to 62,435.

More than 10,500 people are reported to have recovered from the virus.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll remained lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Most of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged people, according to a report released by the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday.

More than 75 per cent of those diagnosed with coronavirus are aged between 15 and 59, while 22 per cent are 60 years old and older.

The novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in December. There are currently nearly 725,000 cases worldwide and above 34,000 deaths with over 152,300 recoveries, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover.