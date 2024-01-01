Germany says Nasrallah killing was Israeli self defense

BERLIN (Reuters): Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut constituted a use of its right to defend itself, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

“Hezbollah is of course a terrorist organization and it was obviously a meeting of the top leadership of Hezbollah, from which one can assume, even from a distance, that they were planning their further operations,” the spokesperson said.

“So in this respect, there are also reasons to believe that the right to self-defense was exercised here,” he added.

Asked about the civilian deaths in the incident, the spokesperson said “every civilian victim is one civilian victim too many.”