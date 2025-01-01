Germany seeks dialogue with Islamic Emirate over migrant repatriation

KABUL (TOLONews): The Islamic Emirate has welcomed Germany’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the caretaker government regarding issues related to migrants.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the caretaker government also supports resolving the challenges of Afghan migrants through dialogue with host countries.

Mujahid stated: “Yes, Afghanistan also desires dialogue with the countries where Afghans reside. Before making decisions about migrants or taking unfriendly actions against them that could lead to further suffering and harm to Afghans, there must be coordination with Afghanistan to reach a suitable solution.”

Recently, Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the country’s desire for a direct agreement with the caretaker government to repatriate Afghan deportees from Germany.

Alexander Dobrindt added that, at present, Germany needs the cooperation of third countries for such negotiations, which he said is not very effective.

Alexander Dobrindt, Germany’s Interior Minister, said: “Anyone who wants to enable orderly returns to Afghanistan must also speak with those who are decision-makers. Therefore, my goal is to initiate these talks so we can organize orderly returns to Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, these remarks by Germany’s Interior Minister have sparked reactions within the country.

Some German officials, including the Green chair of the committee of Germany Konstantin von Notz, have stated that dialogue with the caretaker government in Afghanistan would upset the country’s allies.

Konstantin von Notz said: “This action was definitely taken without international coordination. It will upset our allies, as we have internationally agreed not to negotiate with the Afghan government (Taliban).”

The debate over deporting Afghan migrants and citizens from some other countries intensified after an Afghan injured several people, including a police officer, during a protest organized by an anti-Islamic movement in the city of Mannheim, Germany. The police officer later died from his injuries.