BERLIN (TASS): The previous government of Germany under Angela Merkel in 2021 approved contracts for the supply of weapons in the amount of € 9 billion, which was a record. This was reported by the DPA agency on Saturday, citing data from the Ministry of Economy.

The amount exceeded the 2019 record by almost € 1 billion.

Egypt became the leader in terms of purchases. For this country, orders for € 4.34 billion have been ap-proved. Moreover, almost all of this amount consists of contracts concluded nine days before the resignation of Merkel’s cabinet.

The agency points out that the ministers at that time were acting and it was unlikely that they should have approved such large contracts in the last days of work. In addition, the government says it has a rest-rictive arms supply policy.