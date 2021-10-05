Germany spends more than €17.3 billion on Afghanistan occupation

BERLIN (TASS): The German authorities spent more than € 17.3 billion on a mission in Afghanistan between 2001 and August 2021. This was reported on Tuesday by the DPA , citing the federal government’s response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

The largest expenditures were for the maintenance of military personnel. “The Bundeswehr’s participation in the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), Operation Enduring Freedom and [NATO’s mission in Afghanistan]” Resolute Support “, conducted by a unit of the Federal Ministry of Defense from 2001 to 31 August 2021, spent a total of about € 12.3 billion in additional costs associated with the deployment, “- said in response to a request by the FDP.

At the same time, it is clarified that the German Foreign Ministry has allocated about € 2.48 billion for the maintenance of personnel and material costs associated with various projects. However, this amount does not include the personnel and operations costs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself. In addition, it is noted that over the course of 20 years, the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany allocated about € 2.46 billion to Afghanistan, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture spent about € 33 million.

At the same time, the statistics do not include funds sent to Afghanistan by the German Federal Intelligence Service.

“The disclosure of relevant information will seriously complicate the fulfillment of the tasks of the Federal Intelligence Service, which in turn may threaten the security of the Federal Republic of Germany or cause serious damage to its interests,” the FRG government stressed.

At the end of June, the German armed forces completed their participation in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan 20 years later.

The operation in Afghanistan began in October 2001. At its peak in 2010-2013, the number of Western forces in the country exceeded 150 thousand.

The German contingent in Afghanistan last year numbered about 1,000 servicemen, mostly military instructors.