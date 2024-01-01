Germany summons N.Korea envoy for backing Russia in Ukraine

BERLIN (AFP): Germany on Wednesday said it had summoned North Korea’s envoy over Pyongyang’s support to Russia in Ukraine and warned the reclusive state against sending troops to help Moscow.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul and Washington charging that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been sending weapons for use in Ukraine.

“North Korea’s support of the Russian war of aggression directly threatens Germany’s security and the European peace order,” the German foreign ministry said on social media platform X.

South Korea’s spy agency has said Pyongyang also is preparing a “large-scale” troop deployment to support Russia in Ukraine.

According to the agency, some 1,500 North Korean special forces were training in Russia’s far east ahead of deployment to the front.

“If the reports about North Korean soldiers in Ukraine are correct and North Korea is supporting the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine with troops, this would be serious and a violation of international law,” the German foreign ministry said.

Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied the deployment.