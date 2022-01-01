Germany takes over G7 chairmanship

BERLIN (TASS): The chairmanship of the Group of Seven (G7) economically developed countries passes on Saturday from the UK to Germany. The Federal Republic accepts it in turbulent times: the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine, in which the West blames Russia, a pandemic, the coming to power in Afghanistan of the Taliban movement banned in the Russian Federation, an energy crisis, and global warming.

These and many other topics, in one way or another, define the current international agenda and will determine the G7 agenda.

The FRG chairmanship in the association will be a test for the new German government, which was formed at the end of 2021 after the parliamentary elections held on September 26.

Angela Merkel has twice chaired the G7 as chancellor. In 2007, she welcomed the leaders of the countries at that time of the G8 in the resort town of Heiligendamm on the shores of the Baltic Sea; in 2015, she hosted the G7 at Elmau Castle in Bavaria.

The “iron lady”, who served as chancellor for 16 years, has been replaced by Olaf Scholz, who will now take over the reins of the G7.