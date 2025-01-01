Germany to post staff for EU’s Gaza-Egypt border mission, says government source

BERLIN (Reuters): Germany’s cabinet has decided in principle to deploy police forces for a European Union civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exact timing as well as the size of Germany’s contribution to secure the key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory was yet to be decided, the source added.

The European Union last month restarted the civilian mission with personnel from Spain, Italy and France to secure the crossing, which is also the main passage for humanitarian aid.

Germany, which holds federal elections on February 23, has previously said some of its ministries had consulted on their role in the mission.

The current ceasefire in Gaza has been thrown in doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the military would resume fighting Hamas if the Palestinian militant group did not release hostages by midday Saturday.