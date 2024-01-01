Germany to provide additional $103 mln in Lebanon aid: FM

PARIS (Reuters): Germany will provide a further 96 million euros ($103.57 million) in humanitarian and development aid to Lebanon, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday ahead of a meeting of some 70 delegations in Paris focused on helping the country.

“We are making it clear that we not only see the suffering in Lebanon these days, we are taking action; we are supporting the people on the ground who, for the most part, want only one thing: to live in safety and peace in the future, just like so many people in Israel,” added Baerbock.

France is hoping that the meeting will raise about 500 million euros ($540 million) in humanitarian aid, according to a French foreign ministry framework document for the conference.