Germany urges Israel to ‘abandon’ plan to set up the occupied Golan Heights settlement

30 minutes ago
by The Frontier Post

BERLIN (AFP): Germany on Monday urged Israel to “abandon” a plan to double the population living in the occupied and annexed Golan Heights at the southwestern edge of Syria.

A foreign ministry spokesman said “it is perfectly clear under international law that this area controlled by Israel belongs to Syria and that Israel is therefore an occupying power.”

The spokesman, Christian Wagner, added that Berlin therefore called on its ally Israel “to abandon this plan” announced Sunday by the Israeli government.

You may also like