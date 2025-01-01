Germany urges return to ‘serious’ talks on Gaza truce

BERLIN (AFP) : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Thursday for a return to “serious” negotiations to end the Gaza conflict as Israel pushed on with a renewed assault targeting Hamas in the territory.

“What is needed now is a return to the ceasefire and the release of all hostages,” Scholz said, urging a return to “serious negotiations with the aim of agreeing a post-war order for Gaza that protects Israel’s security.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the military was “dissecting” the Gaza Strip and seizing territory to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages still held in the enclave.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel resumed intense bombing of Gaza on March 18 before launching a new ground offensive, ending a nearly two-month ceasefire.

At least 1,066 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed military operations there, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Speaking alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Berlin, Scholz also called for more humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“No humanitarian aid has reached Gaza for a month,” he said. “This cannot and must not continue.”

He added that “a sustainable peace that stabilizes the situation in the West Bank as well as Gaza can only be achieved through a political solution.”

Abdullah II also called for a return to a ceasefire and for aid deliveries to resume into Gaza.

“Israel’s war on Gaza must stop. The ceasefire must be reinstated… and aid flow must resume,” he said.

“The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza has already reached unspeakable levels and action must be taken to immediately address it.”