Germany vows to help countries facing famine

BERLIN (TASS): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will continue to provide all possible support to Ukraine and help those countries that will face the consequences of the conflict, in particular food shortages.

“We will continue to support Ukraine – with money, humanitarian aid, and it must also be said that we will support it so that it can defend itself – with arms supplies, as many other countries in Europe do,” Scholz said during a May Day demonstration of trade unions in Dusseldorf.

At the same time, the chancellor noted that the situation in Ukraine would have consequences for the whole world and threaten to lead to starvation in some countries. “We should already be worried that there will be those who will starve, that there are countries that will no longer be able to provide their population with bread, that this whole military situation will lead to world hunger,” Scholz said. “We will not leave these poor countries alone, we will support them,” he promised.

Scholz’s speech was hampered by a group of protesters who shouted, among other things, “Make peace without weapons.” Thus, they demanded to stop the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Scholz sometimes had to try to speak louder to be heard.

On Thursday, the majority of Bundestag deputies voted for a document calling for the government to expand military assistance to Kyiv, as well as conde-mning hostilities in Ukra-ine.

The text speaks of the need to “intensify and sp-eed up deliveries from Ge-rmany of effective, including heavy, weapons and complex systems in coordination with partners.”

The document was agreed upon by the ruling Social Dem-ocratic Party of Germany, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. Later, the text was supported by the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions.

So far, Scholz has been reticent about supplying heavy weapons to Kyiv and has come under a lot of pressure to send them directly to Ukraine.

In an interview published on April 22 with Der Spiegel magazine , he stressed that he was going to do everything so that NATO would not become a party to the conflict and start a world war. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, speaking on Tuesday at the US Ramstein Air Base, said that her country was ready to supply Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Kyiv. In addition, Reuters, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, informed that the German government is considering sending self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

