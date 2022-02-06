‘Germany will not supply weapons to Ukraine’

BERLIN (TASS): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that his country does not intend to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine. He stated this on Sunday on the air of the ARD TV channel before flying to the United States.

“The German government has long had a clear course: we do not supply crisis regions and do not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine,” Scholz said. “It was still followed by my predecessor [Angela Merkel], and it was and remains the right thing,” he stressed, pointing out that, according to polls, the majority of Germans share the authorities’ point of view on this issue. “My duty is to do what is in the interests of the German people, and what in this case is the point of view of the citizens of our country,” Scholz added.

The Chancellor avoided answering the question about the possibility of strengthening the German contingent in the Baltic countries. He recalled that next week [February 10] he is meeting in Berlin with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as well as Estonian and Latvian Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas and Krisjanis Karins. “It’s very important to me that we stick together and coordinate our actions as friends and not through the media,” Scholz said.

The head of government believes that a truly “crisis time” has now come. “I have an obligation to the citizens to prevent a war in Europe,” he said.

Berlin opposes providing weapons to Kiev, but at the same time, Germany is under strong pressure from EU partners, primarily Po-land and the Baltic states, as well as the United States, which demand “clear signals” from Berlin to Mosc-ow. Some representatives of Ukraine even accused Germany of “betraying f-riends.” On Friday, the Sü-ddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the Ukra-inian Embassy in Berlin sent a note verbale to the German Foreign Ministry with a list of weapons that Kiev would like to receive.