Travel

Germany will reopen its borders to non-EU vaccinated travellers

38 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

BERLIN (AFP): Germany will reopen its borders later this month to non-EU nationals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the government announced Thursday.

Beginning on June 25, non-EU nationals may enter Germany for whatever reason, such as tourism or studying in a university, the interior ministry said.

Currently, only those with exceptional reasons are allowed into the country.

But travellers will have to have been completely vaccinated at least 14 days prior to their arrival with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Travellers from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus is rampant will be barred, however.

Germany has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply