Germany’s cabinet approves draft law on voluntary military service

BERLIN (Reuters): Germany’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law that would allow the army to gauge the readiness of the country’s 18-year-olds to serve in the Bundeswehr as it looks to boost troop numbers for NATO obligations without resorting to conscription.

The war in Ukraine prompted a debate in Germany over whether to reintroduce conscription, which was ended in 2011, to boost shrinking troop numbers in response to a more aggressive Russia.

It currently has 180,000 soldiers, which it wants to increase to 203,000 by 2031, as well as 60,000 reservists.

The aim is to eventually reach 200,000 more reservists, which would enable Germany to swiftly expand its troops to around 460,000 in the event of war.

With the end of conscription, Germany stopped the registration of 18-year-olds for military service, leaving the country without a reliable data base on whom it could call up.

The aim of the new law is to once again have an overview of those figures: Under the model proposed, all men turning 18 – about roughly 300,000 next year – will have to fill out a digital survey on their interest in joining the army.

Young women will also be sent the survey but are not obliged to respond.