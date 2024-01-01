Germany’s economy minister to declare chancellorship bid on Friday, reports Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters): German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will announce his intention to run as chancellor on behalf of the Greens party on Friday, the Spiegel news outlet reported, citing party sources.

Habeck, 55, a former novelist and philosopher, has been a central figure in Germany’s energy and climate policy as economy and climate protection minister.

Habeck returned to social media platform X on Thursday after a five-year break and posted a short video in which he was seen wearing a bracelet on which the words “Chancellor Era” are written, prompting speculation he would announce his bid soon.