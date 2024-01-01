Germany’s president steps in to resolve vote date deadlock

BERLIN (AFP): German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stepped in to mediate discussions between parties deadlocked over the date for early elections brought on by the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.

Germany has been in political limbo since the liberal FDP withdrew from Scholz’s three-way coalition last week, depriving his government of a parliamentary majority.

Steinmeier was this week holding confidential talks with party representatives “with a view to his role to create understanding”, a source in the president’s office told AFP on Monday.

As well as being in “close contact” with Scholz and conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Steinmeier also spoke to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who will lead the Greens into the election, the source said.

Scholz last week set out his intention to hold a vote of confidence — a key step on the way to dissolving parliament and holding new elections — on January 15.

The planned date for the vote in parliament would put the country on course for an election in late March.

But the conservatives have pressed the chancellor to hold the vote as soon as Wednesday, opening the way for an election in January.

Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters on Monday that “the chancellor will not be bringing a vote of confidence on Wednesday”.

Scholz has signalled openness to an earlier confidence vote, saying Sunday it could happen this year “if all sides agree”.

The chancellor however wants to make progress on key legislation, such as welfare reforms and constitutional safeguards, before parliament is dissolved.

Scholz suggested Merz hold talks with parliamentary leaders over a date but the proposal was rejected out of hand by the opposition.

The Greens, Scholz’s remaining coalition partner, have also called for clarity on the election timetable, with outgoing leader Ricarda Lang saying the party was “prepared for anything”.

The final date for a confidence vote was however down to Scholz, Habeck told reporters Monday.

“Ultimately, the decision is his,” Habeck said.