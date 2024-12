BERLIN (AFP): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday saluted the bravery of Gisele Pelicot for demanding a public and open trial of her ex-husband who was convicted of orchestrating her mass rape.

“The shame must change sides. Thank you, Gisele Pelicot!” Scholz said on X, echoing Pelicot’s own words. “You courageously went from anonymity into the public eye and fought for justice. You gave women around the world a strong voice. The shame always lies with the perpetrator.”