Germany’s Scholz sees ‘joint’ Ukraine strategy with Trump

Berlin (AFP): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Saturday that he believed he and US president-elect Donald Trump would be able to develop a “joint strategy” for Ukraine.

“I have already spoken extensively on the phone with the future US president, and we are also in direct contact with those responsible for security policy,” Scholz told the Funke media group.

“I am confident that we can develop a joint strategy for Ukraine,” Scholz said.

Trump is expected to bring a change in US policy on Ukraine, which has previously been closely coordinated with European allies.

The president-elect has vowed to press for a quick deal to end Russia’s war but has given no details on how he would achieve it.

Trump could speak directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend in Paris, where the pair will both attend the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral.

Germany has been one of the Kyiv’s biggest military backers, second only to the United States in terms of the aid sent to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Scholz has drawn criticism for speaking directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the chancellor vowed to continue supporting Ukraine “to the best of our ability.”

“My main principle remains the same: nothing must be decided behind the backs of the Ukrainian people,” Scholz said in the interview.

“What is important is that the killing ends soon and that Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty are guaranteed,” he said.

Scholz however again ruled out sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which are made in Germany and sought after by Kyiv.

The weapons, which could be used to hit targets in Russia, risked an escalation that “must be avoided,” Scholz said.