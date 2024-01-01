Germany’s security chief warns over October 7 ‘trigger point’

BERLIN (AFP): Germany’s domestic intelligence chief warned Friday that the anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel could be a “trigger event” for unrest.

Next Monday marks one year since the attack by the Palestinian group that sparked Israel’s invasion of Gaza and conflict with Hamas’ allies in Lebanon, Iran and elsewhere.

Middle East turmoil tends to spark reactions in Germany, warned Thomas Haldenwang, chief of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

Anti-Semitism and hostility towards Israel are a “connecting element” between extremists, pro-Palestinian extremists and other radical groups on the far right and far left, he said.

“The anniversary could be a trigger event for large parts of the protest spectrum,” he said, warning of a “great potential for emotionalization, polarization and radicalization.”

Aside from official commemorations of the October 7 attack, a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned in Germany at the weekend and on Monday.

In Berlin, police union spokesman Benjamin Jedro said that “we are looking at the coming days with great concern” after witnessing “hatred, anti-Semitism and violent excesses” by some pro-Palestinian activists.

Haldenwang in his statement pointed out that the number of anti-Semitic crimes had risen to an all-time high since the Gaza war started.

“The potential danger of possible terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli individuals and institutions, as well as against ‘the West’ as a whole, has increased significantly in the past six months.”

Haldenwang reiterated his warning against extremist attacks, pointing to a deadly stabbing spree in the western city of Solingen last month.

“Islamists have understood how to use the current Middle East crisis to revitalize their propaganda and mobilize their followers,” he said.

The ISIS group is “using its propaganda to use the situation in Gaza to create emotions and encourage young Muslims in the West in particular to carry out terrorist attacks.”

The October 7 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,788 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations has described the figures as reliable.