Get ready for improved, redesigned Twitter.com

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: With more social media platforms coming in business, all the social networks are now looking for innovative ways to change the user experience. Twitter, for several years, remained unchanged with only a few new features, polices and tools, here and there. However, this time, Twitter has opted for a major change with a massive redesign. According to experts this design will be the second most pivotal change in Twitter history since it parted its ways with the signature 280-character limit in the year 2017.

With the help of this redesign, users can experience more live videos on the timeline. Moreover, users will be able to access profile information in the middle of the conversation. Also, they will be able to keep a check on new trends in every view. With all these changes Twitter is aiming to make the platform more local, which means now the content that has the nearest location will be preferred. The new design has made it easier for the users to access important features including bookmarks, lists, and even the users’ profile. For the direct message, now the user will be able to send a message without switching screens and they will be able to send a direct message and see the conversation from the same view. The login and logout procedure has also been made easier, now with the help of new design the user will be able to switch between account faster via side navigation.

Most Twitter users seem to like night mode and light out, Twitter has especially taken this into consideration which is the reason they are coming up with better options to personalize the twitter. The redesigning is not just from the user interface but also for the back-end. Now with the help of new updates, the user will only download and run code when it’s needed. Twitter is also looking forward to making the Twitter app much faster and uses lesser data. With the help of these changes, Twitter is aiming to bring the attention that it deserves, especially for the younger audience and people who are looking for interesting content without reading long paragraphs. Most of the experts say that one of the leading reasons behind making these change finally is the fact that world leaders have been using Twitter quite a lot which has made Twitter a source of news. This means that the management is anticipating better and large audience now.

Courtesy: (digitalinformationworld.com)