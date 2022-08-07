Getting around new Punjab nikahnama to warrant prison term

LAHORE (INP): The Punjab government under Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi last week amended the nikahnama, or nikah form, to include a declaration about the finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Now, Elahi has announced that any nikah registrar who fails to use the new nikah form will end up in jail for month one.

Elahi has also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure the availability of new nikah forms across the province. A nikah is usually solemnized by local prayer leaders registered with the government. Known as nikah khawan or nikah registrar, they fill up several columns of nikahnama before solemnizing the marriage.

Speaking with Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, the general secretary of Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Elahi said that nikah registrars who fail to use the new form will face a one-month jail term and a fine. Jalandhari called on Elahi in Lahore on Sunday and appreciated the chief minister for his decision to amend the nikah form.

He said that Pervaiz Elahi has rendered a great service to the religion of Islam and will be remembered for it. Jalandhari also lauded Elahi’s efforts to promote religious harmony in Punjab. The amended nikahnama requires the bride and the groom to declare that they believe in the finality of the prophethood of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The decision to amend the nikan form was taken under then-Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before he step down at the end of March 2022. A statement issued by the Punjab government said that the provincial cabinet, under Buzdar, approved an amendment to Muslim Family Laws Ordinance on March 1, 2022. The decision followed a Punjab Assembly resolution passed unanimously on October 26, 2021 and demanding that a declaration about the finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) be included on the nikah form.

Related