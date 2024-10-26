Getting Imran freed from jail is PTI’s duty: Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi represented the entire nation.

He said that it was his as well as his party’s duty to get former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan released from jail. “And right now we are focusing on it.” Gandapur said that Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi not only had issues with her ears but also with her teeth. “She is an apolitical person. She does not interfere in politics,” he said.

KP CM said that this time when the PTI workers would come out on roads to protest, they would not only block Islamabad, but the entire country. He accused the Islamabad Police of taking the law into their own hands and levelling baseless allegations against the PTI. “We will not tolerate it,” he said categorically. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday congratulated the cricket team and nation on winning the test series against England.

In a message, the Chief Minister said Pakistan cricket team exhibited remarkable performance in the Pindi Test series and hoped that the team will continue such amazing performance in future. He said the team’s performance was a source of pride for the whole nation adding that he would pray for more triumphs in the cricket field for the Pakistani team.

It is worth mentioning that this win comes after an eight-year gap in series victories over England. In their previous encounter in the UAE, Pakistan won a three-match Test series against England 2-0 in 2015-16. The victory at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is also noteworthy, as it is the first time Pakistan has triumphed over England at this venue.

KP govt committed to empower LG govt: A meeting to address the issues facing the elected representatives of local governments was held here under the chair of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur the other day. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, officials from the Local Government and other concerned departments. It was also attended by a delegation of the elected representatives of Local Governments.

The delegation included Himayatullah Mayar, Inamullah khan, Sardar Shuja Nabi, Farhad Khan, Azizullah Afridi and others. The meeting discussed threadbare the proposed amendments to the Tehsil Local Government Rules of Business 2022 suggested by the local bodies representatives, and almost all of the proposed amendments were agreed in principle which would be tabled in the provincial cabinet for final approval. It was also decided that a meeting will be held to address other legitimate demands of the local bodies representatives.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the approval of these amendments would empower the local governments, making them more effective. He emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening local bodies financially and administratively, aligning it with the vision of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan.

The Chief Minister remarked that empowering local governments would enable them to address public issues at the grassroots level, benefiting both the provincial government and the citizens, and the current provincial government is taking priority steps to resolve issues faced by local representatives adding that monthly remuneration and allowances for Tehsil chairmen has been increased from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 80,000. Whereas Rs. 466 million was released for village and neighborhood councils in settled districts, and Rs. 94 million for those in merged districts recently. Moreover, he added that, Rs. 548 million had been released for TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) in settled districts and Rs. 33 million for merged districts.

The chair further informed that Rs. 350 million was approved hold sports activities under local governments in the merged districts, whereas provision of vehicles for Tehsil chairmen would be completed within few days.