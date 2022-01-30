Getting rid of Imran is vital for the country

F.P. Report

Sargodha/Islamabad/Karachi: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned Imran Khan of the long march on 27 February and said that he will go to people and tell them it is vital for the country to get rid of him. He should not remain in the parliament because he has lost the confidence of the people.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Sial Sharif on the occasion of former PTI ticket holder from NA-92, Pir Sahebzada Naeemunddin Sialvi joining PPP formally with his associates, Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us four principles for the party and Shaheed Mohtarma Bezair added another one. Islam is our religion, democracy is our politics, equality is our economy, all powers to the people and martyrdom is our goal, are the five principles. He welcomed Pir Sahebzada Naeemuddin Sialvi to the party of martyrs.

Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikaar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made this party the voice of innocent to give them their rights. They faced dictators like General Ayub, General Zia and General Musharraf. Now, we will start our march from Karachi to dislodge this puppet Imran Khan and put our demands before everyone in Islamabad. This government has destroyed the country in the name of change. We know that the deal with the IMF is not in the interest of the people as it compromises on our sovereignty. The people are bearing the brunt of this deal.