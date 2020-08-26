Ghani, Abdullah resolve differences over cabinet

KABUL (Agencies): The differences between President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman Abdullah Abdullah on the appointment of cabinet ministers and members of the High Council of National Reconciliation have been resolved, sources familiar with the issue said on Wednesday.

Three months have passed since Ghani and Abdullah signed a power sharing deal in Kabul. But positions on the peace council and the cabinet have not been finalized so far.

The Presidential Palace has also said that disagreements between the two leaders have been resolved.

“We have seen major progress regarding the completion of the cabinet and members of the High Council of National Reconciliation, the work is nearly in the final stage on both issues and we will announce it soon,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ghani. However, Fazel Ahmad Manavi, a close aide to Abdullah Abdullah, said that disagreements have not been solved on the issue of appointing the heads of independent directorates, governors, ambassadors, deputy ministers and police commanders.

According to the sources in the peace council, Salam Rahimi, Haji Din Mohammad and Attaurrahman Saleem have been appointed as the deputies for the council.

A woman has also been appointed as the deputy of the council, said the source.

“There is less attention to merit; the government is not willing to find people with a good qualification to move the affairs forward in a good manner,” said Fatima Massoud, a political analyst in Kabul.

SIGAR: 50% Police in South Use Drugs, 50-70% ‘Ghost Soldiers’: The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), citing reports by Afghan agencies, said that nearly half of all police forces in the southern regions of Afghanistan are using drugs.

“Afghanistan’s General Directorate for Internal Security, partnering with National Directorate of Security, found that approximately 50% of police in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand & Uruzgan provinces used drugs,” said SIGAR. Also, “50% to 70% of police positions were “ghost soldiers,” said SIGAR, meaning personnel listed on the books do not exist.