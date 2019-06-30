Ghani appoints Sediq Sediqi as new presidential spokesperson

KABUL (Khaama Press): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed Sediq Sediqi as new presidential spokesperson.

The Office of the Chief of Staff of Presidential Palace in a statement said President Ghani has approved the appointment of Mr. Sediqi as new presidential spokesperson.

The statement further added that Mr. Sediqi has been appointed as new presidential spokesperson in a bid to further align the presidential governmental affairs.

Mr. Sediqi has previously served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Mr. Sediqi has also served as the Director of the Media and Information Center of the Government of Afghanistan (GMIC).