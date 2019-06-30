Ghani appoints Shah Hussain Murtazawi as his special adviser in cultural affairs

KABUL (Khaama Press): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has appointed as his spokesperson Shah Hussai Murtazawi as his special adviser in cultural affairs.

The Office of Chief of Staff in a statement said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has approved the appointment of Shah Hussain Murtazawi as his special adviser in cultural affairs.

The statement further added that the President has approved Murtazawi’s appointment in accordance with the Article 13 and Item 64 of the Constitution of Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Murtazawi will also participate in all meetings of the cabinet of ministers and meetings of the high councils of Presidential Palace.

The Office of the Chief of Staff of Presidential Palace had earlier announced that President Ghani has appointed Sediq Sediqi as new presidential spokesperson.

Sediqi has earlier served as the interior ministry spokesman and director of the Government Media and Information Center.