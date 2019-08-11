Ghani assures peace is coming

KABUL (TOLO News): President Ashraf Ghani on after Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace on Sunday assured that peace is coming to the country and there is no doubt in it.

“Peace is the demand of every Afghan and there is no doubt that peace is coming. A peace with dignity of each Afghan,” Ghani said.

Formation of the National Unity Government (NUG), peace with Hizb-e-Islami, talks with US President Donald Trump on South Asia strategy, Kabul Summit, ceasefire in during Eid and holding the Loya Jirga are the achievements of the NUG, according to Ghani.

Ghani called on the nation to give authorities to the future president to make tough decisions with “strength and dignity.”

He also assured people that preparation has been made regarding the presidential election and “only the people’s vote can legitimize the government.”

He said the upcoming presidential election is a need and “vital” for the nation.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has been accepted by the world and “it must continue.”