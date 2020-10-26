Ghani awards medal to Japanese Ambassador

KABUL (Agencies): President Ashraf Ghani awarded the state medal of Ghazi Mir Masjidi Khan to Mitsuji Suzuka, Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan in a farewell meeting at the Presidential Palace on Sunday.

Presidential Palace by releasing a statement issued, President Ghani praised the outgoing ambassador for his efforts in further deepening and strengthening bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Japan and said, Afghanistan is unhappy that a friend is leaving, but is delighted that it has found its second ambassador to Japan referring to Mr. Suzuka.

The President added the Afghan and Japanese nations will never forget the unfortunate incident of Dr. Nakamura’s assassination.

President Ghani underscored that efforts are underway in Afghanistan to accomplish the projects of which Dr. Nakmura had laid their foundation and lauded his family’s support that reflects enduing friendship between Afghans and Japanese, the statement added.

The President praised the able management of Ambassador Suzuka enabling the two countries to further consolidate their mutual ties.

He expressed gratitude to Japan for implementation of vital projects in the country and said Afghanistan continues to expand its friendly relations with the incoming Japanese ambassador, the statement further added.

Ambassador Mitsuji Suzuka extended gratitude to the President for awarding him with the prestigious state medal and said his country would continue its deep-rooted relations with Afghanistan and is committed to accomplish the projects initiated by Late Dr. Nakamura, the statement concluded.