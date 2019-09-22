Ghani confesses about removing a senator to help his election ally

KABUL (Ariana News): President Ashraf Ghani confessed this week about the removing of a serving senator from a senate seat to help his elections ally Fazel Hadi Muslimyar bid for speakership.

Speaking at a campaign rally in eastern Nangarhar province, President Ghani said that he removed Bakhtar Aminzai from the senate after he wanted to compete with Mr. Muslimyar.

“Someone nominated himself for the senate speakership I removed him from the senate House. I told him two times that I have promised with [Mr. Muslimyar],” Ghani said.

Bakhtar Aminzai, a former senator from Paktia province who wanted to compete against the current senate speaker Fazel Hadi Muslimyar on Sunday called on the judicial organs to take legal action against President Ghani.

“It is to regret and be ashamed that the President of Afghanistan in a ridicules way and proudly confesses that he has violated the Constitution due to having deals,” Mr. Aminzai said.

In April, Mr. Aminzai claimed that he was fired from his post after President Ghani asked him not to run against the Senate Speaker Fazel Hadi Muslimyar in an internal election.