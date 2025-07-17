Ghani: Fear among returned Afghan girls about future is ‘shocking’

KABUL (Amu Tv): Former President Ashraf Ghani has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants are forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan, saying the fear among returning girls and despair among youth is “deeply disturbing.”

In a statement released Thursday, Ghani described the current moment as a critical crossroads for Afghanistan, and called for a “national will” to address the escalating situation. “If we remain silent, this growing crisis will turn into a full-fledged human catastrophe,” he said.

He urged open and honest national dialogue on the challenges posed by mass returns. “In such conditions, it is necessary to speak clearly and directly about the sensitivity of the situation,” he said.

Ghani also expressed skepticism about relying on international assistance, stating that the global landscape has changed. “The international community of the past no longer exists,” he said, noting that the United Nations and its major agencies are under financial strain and that geopolitical rivalries have overtaken global cooperation.

His remarks come as the United Nations has raised alarm over the scale and pace of forced returns. Stéphane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, told reporters this week that more than 1.3 million Afghans have returned to the country in 2025 alone, placing immense pressure on a fragile humanitarian support system.

Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, visited the Islam Qala border crossing last week and urged immediate international aid to support the returning population. “Communities across the country, where 70 percent of people already live below the poverty line, are being pushed beyond the breaking point,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Meanwhile, a senior official with the International Federation of the Red Cross has warned that Afghan children returning from Iran are falling ill at the border due to extreme heat, poor sanitation and lack of medical care. Reported illnesses include fever, skin infections and gastrointestinal conditions.

The warnings highlight the growing strain on Afghanistan’s already burdened infrastructure as it absorbs a surge of returnees, many of whom have no homes or jobs to return to — and face an uncertain future under Taliban rule.