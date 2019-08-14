Ghani frees 35 Taliban inmates from NDS prison

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has set free 35 Taliban inmates from the prison of the National Directorate of Security on the occasion of Eid.

The National Directorate of Security said in a statement that the directorate released 35 inmates based on a presidential decree which was issued on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The statement further added that the prisoners were released as a gesture of goodwill to help advance the reconciliation.

Furthermore, the statement stated that the government has always kept the door for negotiations open in a bid to maintain peace and ensure a lasting ceasefire.

The National Directorate of Security also added that the release of the prisoners as a clear example of the government’s will regarding peace and end of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security said it urges the released inmates not to be deceived by enemies and refrain from cooperation with the enemies of peace and stability of the country. (Khaama Press)