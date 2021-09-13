Ghani gives 50m afs to Attash

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani gave 50 million afs to Abdul Rahman Attash, head of the National Development Company, just one day before the fall of his government, a source said on Monday.

The amount was given to Attash to distribute it among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) but this did not happened due to the fall of government. Ghani Secretery Aziz Amin on his facebook page wrote: “A meeting was held just one day before the fall of Ghani government. During the meeting Ghani from his personal fund gave 50 million afs to Attash for distribution among IDPs.”

The next day the government felt and every stopped, new officials should inquire Attash about the 50 milion afs. “It was my responsibility to convey the message to incumbent officials in order to ensure the justice.” Abdul Rahman Attash told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was given $500,000 accounted for 40 million afs and a commission was formed to monitor the distribution of this fund among IDPs.