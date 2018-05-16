Ghani inaugurate electricity project in Logar province

Monitoring Desk

LOGAR: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left for central Logar province earlier Tuesday to inaugurate the electricity project and meet with the local officials, tribal elders, and residents of the province.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani inaugurated the 200kV electricity transmission line and Arghandi-Logar substation during visit to the province.

The source further adds that the project will help to supply electricity to the industrial parks besides benefitting around 12 thousand families. President Ghani also met with the security officials of the province during his visit where he reviewed the security situation of the province and emphasized on further measures to improve the security of the province.

He said the security of Logar is vital for the capital Kabul as the province borders the capital and is considered as the entrance door to the capital.

According to ARG Palace, President Ghani also met with the influential figures, tribal elders, provincial council members, national council members, youths, women, civil society activists during his visit to the province and listened to their recommendations regarding security, development, and other provincial issues.

President Ghani said the transmission of electricity to Logar province will help the industries sector of the province which will eventually have a positive impact on the security of the province.

