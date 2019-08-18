Ghani says Taliban cannot escape blame for Kabul attack

KABUL (TOLO News): The bombing at a wedding ceremony in the west of Kabul was widely condemned by government leaders, politicians and foreign diplomats in Afghanistan who called it a “terrorist attack” against Afghan civilians.

At least 63 people were killed, and more than 180 others were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in the Kabul, packed with 1,200 guests.

The Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi confirmed the casualties and said the blast was a suicide bombing. He said the explosion happened at around 10:40 pm on Saturday.

President Ghani in a statement said he “strongly condemns the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night”.

“My top priority, for now, is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack,” he said. “In response to this targeted attack, I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses.”

Taliban in a statement rejected any involvement in the attack and said they condemn the incidents which target women and children.

But Mr. Ghani said, “Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame” because “they provide a platform for terrorists”.

“Today is the day of mourning,” Mr. Ghani said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in a tweet “strongly condemns the terrorist attack” and said this “heinous and inhumane attack is a crime against humanity”.

The European Union mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet that “whoever perpetrated or inspired the suicide blast at the Kabul wedding hall, are enemies of humanity”.

It added that such acts are beyond condemnation.

US Ambassador in Afghanistan John Bass also condemned the attack and said in a tweet that it was an act of “extreme depravity”.

“No one should be subject to such an attack, least of all innocent children,” he added.

German envoy in Kabul Peter Prügel condemned the wedding attack and said it is more than a terror.

“Deeply shocked by tonight’s terror attack on a wedding celebration in Kabul, targeting civilians who try to live some normalcy in war-torn Afghanistan. This is more than terror, this is just insane. Our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends,” Mr. Prügel tweeted.

The Qatari government also condemned the incident.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm stance rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of their motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of victims, and to the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.