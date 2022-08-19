Ghani, Shehla resigns as Sindh minister

KARACHI (INP): Another Pakistan People’s Party leader Syeda Shehla Raza has tendered her resignation as member of the Sindh cabinet to lead political campaign of the party during local government elections scheduled on August 28.

Taking to Twitter, Shehla Raza said that she has submitted her resignation to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The resignation came within an hour after Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani resigned from his post to participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections. According to details, Saeed Ghani has resigned as Sindh information minister to participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

