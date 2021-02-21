Ghani: Taliban will not see the face of interim government

KABUL (Khaama Press): In a phone conversation with Afghan soldiers, President Ghani reportedly said that the Taliban will not get an interim government and that he is ready for threats of the Taliban.

“As long as I am alive, they will not see the face of an interim government,” President Ghani said.

This comes as National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, reacted to remarks by a Russian special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov saying that the interim government plan is not useful for the country.

While addressing a press conference, Mohib said that such remarks shouldn’t be made and added that the Taliban don’t want peace and are not willing to lose their prosperous lives in Doha.

According to Mohib Taliban leadership “don’t want peace” in the country and “Taliban leadership have prosperous lives in Doha, they do not want to lose it” Ariana news quoted Mohib.

Meanwhile, Afghan defense officials said that NATO’s support to Afghan National Army indicates that the Taliban are not ready to make peace,

Deputy Minister of Defense, Shah Mahmood Miakhel added that the NATO defense ministerial meeting indicates that the world believes the Taliban are not committed to peace.

Head of National Directorate, Ahmad Zia Saraj in his turn said 20 terrorist groups in Afghanistan operate under the direct supervision of the Taliban, and this has raised complexity in the war.