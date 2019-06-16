Ghani to participate in Afghanistan-England cricket match

KABUL (TOLO News): President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday headed to London on an official invitation to meet officials of the UK government and meanwhile participate in the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and England in Manchester on Tuesday, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

This comes after South Africa on Saturday night revived their World Cup hopes with a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Cardiff and dismissed the Afghan side after two rain delays cut the match to 48 overs.

It was Afghanistan’s fourth defeat in four matches of the World Cup.

Afghanistan will face England in their next match on Tuesday, June 18.

On Friday, June 14, President Ghani attended the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he said that breakthroughs in the Afghan peace process will take time without a regional consensus and addressing Taliban’s independencies with their supporters.