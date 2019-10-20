Ghani visits families of mosque attack victims

KABUL (TOLO News): President Ashraf Ghani visited Haska Mina district in Nangarhar province Sunday morning to meet with families of the mosque attack victims and express condolences, Nangarhar local officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, said that government delegations including the Senate House Speaker Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, as well as the first deputy speaker of the house of representatives, advisers, MPs and other cabinet ministers accompanied Ghani in his visit to the province.

The explosion at the mosque in Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province on Friday resulted in at least 72 dead and dozens of wounded, according to residents.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.