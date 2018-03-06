Ghani’s led govt, Noor reach agreement: Balkh PC

Monitoring Desk

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: The Provincial Council (PC) chief for northern Balkh province on Monday confirmed ousted governor Atta Mohammad Noor and the Presidential Palace had reached an agreement.

Dr. Mohammad Afzal Hadid confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News that President Ghani’s spymaster Masoom Stanikzai and advisor Salam Rahim held talks with Noor in Balkh two days back.

Hadid said the negotiations were successful and the nation would hear a good new about the dispute between Noor and Ghani.

Without giving details, the public representative added Noor and the government had reached a settlement.

Earlier in the day, a well-placed source told Pajhwok Afghan News that an agreement had been reached over the Balkh issue.

But Jamiat-i-Islami party spokesman, Zabihullah Fitrat, rejected the claims and said neither any delegation had visited Balkh or Noor.

Earlier, a credible source in the government told Pajhwok that Stanikzai and Salam Rahim visited Balkh for talks with Noor two days back. Both the sides reached an agreement after a marathon meeting, the official claimed. Under the agreement, a new governor of Noor’s choice would be appointed in the province.

Some months back, President Ghani approved Noor’s resignation and appointed Eng. Mohammad Dawood. However, the source revealed, Dawood would not take charge.

Abdul Zamir Qayyumi, secretary for Dawood, said they had not received any information about the talks with Noor. He said: “Eng Dawood has been appointed by the President and he is governor of Balkh.”

After holding fruitful negotiations with Noor, a powerful figure in the north, the government delegation would return to Kabul.

