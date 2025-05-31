Ghazni Civil Hospital struggles with overcrowding and staff shortages

KABUL (TOLONews): Ghazni Civil Hospital is facing serious challenges due to the lack of proper infrastructure and a shortage of medical personnel.

According to officials, the hospital currently does not have the capacity to admit patients.

Alam Khan Amiri, Director of Ghazni Civil Hospital, said: “The medical structure we had decades ago has not been expanded. Patients from not only the districts of Ghazni but also neighboring provinces come to this hospital; however, due to the high patient load, the necessary facilities are not available. Moreover, the hospital building is very old and currently does not have the capacity to accommodate the number of patients in need.”

Sher Agha Hashimi, a doctor at the hospital, said: “This situation is very painful both for us and for the patients; they come here with great hope, but we do not have enough space to admit them, and the number of our medical staff is insufficient. The overcrowding has significantly increased.”

Meanwhile, some patients say that due to the rising number of patients, medical services at the hospital are moving very slowly.

In addition to patients from Ghazni, many patients from neighboring provinces also seek treatment at this hospital.

Mohammad Aziz, a resident of Daikundi, who traveled 15 hours to bring his patient to Ghazni Civil Hospital, said: “We want all necessary facilities to be provided here according to current needs. Due to the overcrowding, we waited for three days; if the facilities were available, our patient could have been operated on the first day.”

Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Ghazni, said: “Our hospital building must be renovated; there is severe overcrowding, but the number of doctors is very low. These problems must be addressed.”

Despite several years having passed, the construction of Ghazni’s 300-bed hospital has still not been completed, and patients are demanding the completion of this project.