Ghazni gets new security chief amid recent reshuffle in MoI leadership

GHAZNI (KHAAMA PRESS): The Commander of the 505th Zone of the Afghan National Police Brigadier General Ghulam Farooq Tarakhel has been appointed as the new Security Chief of southeastern Ghazni province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday informed regarding a reshuffle in certain leadership posts of the ministry with an aim to implement reforms and to bring more coherence in the activities of the ministry.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) the latest changes have been brought based on the recommendations of the ministry and approval of the Presidential Palace.

The recent reshuffle includes appointment of Brigadier General Abdul Muqeem Abdul Rahimzai as the Chief of Staff of the office of Senior Deputy Interior for Security while Brigadier General Ghulam Dawood Tarakhel has been appointed as the new Security Chief of Ghazni province.

In the meantime, Colonel Haseeb Ur Rehman has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of the Personnel Directorate (Pezhantoon) of the ministry, Colonel Mohammad Wali Amini has been appointed as the Chief of the Police Rights General Directorate, while Colonel Ghulam Sediq has been appointed as deputy chief of the Police Rights General Directorate.

