Ghazni residents irked by rising firewood prices

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of residents of southern Ghazni province are expressing concern over the sharp rise in firewood prices as winter sets in.

The scarcity of firewood in the market has led to increased prices, forcing some people to resort to cutting down both fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing trees to meet their needs.

Sayed Karim, a resident of Waghiz district, told Pajhwok Afghan News: “Given the poverty and unemployment we face, we are unable to afford firewood. In the past, we used to gather firewood from the mountains, but due to drought, those resources have disappeared. As a result, we are forced to cut down our orchards and other trees in our area to meet our fuel needs.”

Karim also noted that the prices of firewood and other fuel items have surged compared to previous years.

Noorullah, a resident of Jaghato district, echoed similar concerns, saying that in the Turgan area of the district, people with private forests sell wood to others. He also confirmed that the cost of firewood has increased significantly.

Zakaria, a resident of Ghazni city, shared that as a daily laborer, he cannot afford enough firewood. He added, “In previous years, the price of seven kilograms of firewood was about 100 afghanis, but now it has risen to 250 afghanis.”

Ghazni residents pointed out that in the past two years, the price of 560 kilograms of firewood ranged between 6,000 and 8,000 afghanis. However, this year, prices have increased to between 16,000 and 18,000 afghanis.

In response to these concerns, government officials have assured that they are working to control the prices of fuel items.

Abdul Wali Jalalzai, a spokesman for Ghazni Municipality, told Pajhwok that previously, price lists were prepared by municipal offices. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has now established a commission to prevent hoarding, with the municipality as a member. This commission is responsible for setting the price lists.

Jalalzai said that while the price of coal has been controlled, the issue of firewood is still under review by the Fatwa Department, and actions will be taken based on their decision.

He also acknowledged that the quantity of firewood in the province had been low in the past, but recently, more firewood has been brought from other provinces, and prices are expected to be regulated soon.

It is important to note that the government has imposed a ban on cutting down forests, which has contributed to the rise in firewood prices in all provinces, including the capital, Kabul.