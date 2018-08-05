Ghazni women to get new Gymnasium

GHAZNI (TOLO News): Ghazni officials said on Saturday that work on a women’s only gymnasium has started in Ghazni city in the province.

The project, that will cost about 18 million AFs, will be the first of its kind for women in the province.

According to the provincial governor Waheedullah Kalimzai, who was attending the ground-breaking ceremony, the project would be funded by the Women’s Affairs Ministry.

Women’s Affairs Department Director Shukria Wali said the gymnasium would be built in the Ali Lala area and would be equipped with all the necessary facilitates – including a volleyball court.

Tahmena, a volleyball player, welcomed the move and told Pajhwok Afghan News that until now, female volleyball players in the city have only been able to play matches once or twice a month at the men’s gymnasium.

Earlier this year, at least 60 athletes from three women’s volleyball teams – the Red Crescent, Municipality and Companies Unity squads, competed in a tournament to mark International Women’s Day.

The event was held at the Physical Education Department’s gymnasium in Kabul and aimed to promote the sport among women in the country.

“Such matches are good for women’s volleyball because we will be able to select the best players for the national team,” said Zahra, a volleyball player.

“We train hard for such events and it improves our ability and capacity in volleyball,” said Razia, another volleyball player.