Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated

GHAZNI (Ariana News): The Ministry of Water and Energy announced on Saturday the launch of a maintenance and preservation project for the Sultan Dam in Ghazni province, with a budget exceeding 109 million Afghanis.

According to the ministry, the project was inaugurated in the presence of Abdul Latif Mansoor, Acting Minister of Water and Energy, the Governor of Ghazni, and other officials.

Mansoor described the Sultan Dam as vital for water management and agricultural development.

The statement added that once implemented, the project will increase the height of the Sultan Dam from 35 meters to 37.5 meters and expand its storage capacity from 9 million to 13 million cubic meters of water. This enhancement will enable the irrigation of approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the province.