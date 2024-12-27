Ghor residents protest poor healthcare services

GHOR (TOLOnews): Residents of several districts in Ghor province have complained about limited services at healthcare centers in these districts.

According to them, many residents of Ghor’s districts are forced to transfer their patients to Ghor’s provincial center or other provinces due to this challenge.

“When we bring our patients here, there are no facilities. My patient was giving birth. This center doesn’t even have a room where visitors can light a fire to warm themselves in the cold season. Caretakers have to stay out in the open fields,” said Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Shahrak district in Ghor.

“Our clinic lacks facilities. There is no ambulance or other equipment here. People, despite having poor financial conditions, are forced to transfer their patients to another location at their own expense or by taking loans,” said Abdul Zahir, another resident of Shahrak district.

The head of a health center in the Shahrak district also acknowledged the lack of medicine and other essential resources at this center, which receives up to 200 patients daily.

“We receive limited amounts of medicine, which isn’t enough for the patients we see daily. When a pregnant woman is brought in for abnormal delivery, we don’t have cesarean facilities. No surgical operations are available at our clinic,” said Nawab Delawar, head of the Kamnaj clinic in Ghor province.

Doctors at several health centers in Ghor’s districts also called the lack of medicine and healthcare facilities a major challenge in treating patients. They have urged for the provision of necessary resources and medications at these centers.

“We don’t have cesarean facilities or doctors to perform gynecological surgeries, nor do we have a blood bank to help patients. Due to the lack of facilities, patients are either transferred to Firozkoh city or Herat,” said Gulsoom, one of the doctors.

“The clinic’s services do not meet the people’s demands, and we cannot fulfill their needs,” said Abdul Khabir Hakimzi, another doctor.

Ghor is a mountainous province with difficult-to-pass roads. In winter, heavy snowfall and rainfall block access to the districts, Firozkoh city, and the main highways connecting Ghor to neighboring provinces. Residents of Ghor report that under such conditions, patients cannot reach healthcare centers, and some die on the way.