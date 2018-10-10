Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge: Murad forms expert body for suggesting alignment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the construction of a bridge on River Indus to connect Ghotki with Kandhkot is most important to cater to the growing vehicular traffic to and fro Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan but the most important thing is selection of an accurate location so that natural flow of the river may not be affected.

This he said on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting on the proposed bridge here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Mines & Mineral Shabir Bijarani, Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Works & Services Syed Nasir Shah, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Works Raheem Shaikh, elected representatives from Ghotki and Kashmore Kandhkot districts and other concerned officers.

The chief minister was told that the alignment of the bridge has been selected between Ghotki and Kandhkot which would have two lane 12.5 km approach road on Ghotki side and and two lane 15.2 km road on Kandhkot side. There would a 4.5 km link road to connect with Thul road. A flyover would be constructed on N-55.

The project would be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The cost of project would 70 percent loan, 16 percent by private partners and 14 percent would be given by Sindh government.

The Irrigation department told the chief minister that Riverine Area survey and physical hydraulic model at nadipur was also witnessed by the officials of Irrigation department, works department, PPP Unit, technical advisor and designers.

The chief minister was told that during model study, accumulation of water was observed near Ghotki side. The issue was discussed with the officials of Nadipur and Irrigation department and it was partly agreed by all the stakeholders to shift the bridge by two kilometers towards Ghotki on the same axes. However, no location was selected. The alignment has been proposed 14 kilometers upstream of Qadirpur.

The chief minister said that he has been discussing the project from last two years but the issue of its alignment has always been a bone of contention among the stakeholders like Irrigation department, Works & Services Department etc. “Being a professional engineer I cannot approve this project straight away,” Murad Shah said and directed his principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro to talk to the vice chancellors of the NED and Sindh universities and asks them to constitute their joint teams of experts to study the course of River Indus between downstream Gudu Barrage and Upstream Sukkur Barrage for construction of a bridge and propose an alignment for the project.

He also directed the Irrigation and works departments to include their experts in the team and provide necessary assistance to them.

Advertisements