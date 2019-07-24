Ghotki: PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar wins NA-25 by-polls

F.P. Report

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar has won theNA-25 by-polls after securing 89,910 votes from all 290 polling stations.

According to unverified results, His opponent, Ahmed Ali Mahar has secured 72,499 votes and following behind closely is his uncle, Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar.

Ahmed Ali is contesting independently. However, the PTI and Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance are supporting him.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar on May 21 after a cardiac arrest.