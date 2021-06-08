Ghotki Train accident death toll surges to 62

Monitoring Desk

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – Death toll in collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki on Monday has surged to 62 after 10 more dead bodies were recovered from wreckage of the trains, Dunya News reported.

According to Commissioner Sukkur, Shafeeq Ahmed, death tool in the train accident near Ghotki has reached 62 while more than 100 persons sustained injuries.

He said that 47 dead bodies have been handed over to their heirs. Shafeeq Ahmed also informed Deputy Commissioner Khotki and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur are monitoring to situation.

Shafeeq Ahmed also said that the engine and all bogies were removed from the down and up tracks.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, several bogies of Millat Express, which left Daharki Railway Station at 3:25 am, derailed and fell on the other track. Sir Syed Express, coming from opposite direction, collided with these bogies at about 3:45 am. The incident took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

The spokesperson, exclusively talking with Dunya News, said that further details about the incident will come to light after initial investigation.

Meanwhile, troops of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh have also reached the spot to assist the civil administration in the operation. The bodies are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

An emergency was declared at all hospitals in adjacent areas and doctors and paramedical staff had been called on duty.

Railways authorities have also announced Rs1.5 million each for the heirs of those killed in the accident. Depending on the nature of their injuries, victims of the crash will be given a minimum of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs300,000, said SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete initial inquiry report of Ghotki train accident within 24 hours.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, the minister has also directed for the provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

Courtesy: Dunya