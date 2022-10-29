Ghulam Hussain granted bail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore has granted bail to ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud case. According to details, the sessions court granted bail to Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million.

During the hearing, Azhar Siddiqui – Hussain’s lawyer – argued that the accused in the case was acquitted, but the guarantor has now been arrested. “The journalist had not taken any loan and has no role in the agreement,” the lawyer added. “He [Hussain] is only a witness. The journalist had provided his property as security deposit, which was later auctioned,” he said, noting that the bank’s loan was repaid. (INP)